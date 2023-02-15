Illustrative image (Photo: Tuewas Asia)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia, in cooperation with Germany, has launched the "3RproMar" pilot project that aims to address the issue of marine litter, particularly plastic, as well as to improve waste awareness and management.



The pilot project, launched in Manado, North Sulawesi, is part of a collaboration between ASEAN and Germany under the umbrella of a project titled 3RproMar – "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle to Protect the Marine Environment and Coral Reefs.", said the German Embassy in Jakarta on February 15.



According to the embassy, the city’s abundant underwater resources and marine environment make it particularly vulnerable to the negative impacts of marine plastic litter on the fisheries and tourism sectors.



These collaborative efforts to increase awareness, enhance waste prevention and improve waste management will especially benefit the region, considering that Manado is the provincial capital of North Sulawesi, the location of Bunaken National Park and the Coral Triangle area and home to one of the richest marine biodiversity in the world, it stated.



German Ambassador to Indonesia Ina Lepel said Germany’s support to Indonesia and Manado city in particular is under the framework of the ASEAN-German development cooperation./.