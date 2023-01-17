Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: Reuters)

Jakarta (VNA) – Statistics Indonesia (BPS) on January 16 reported that the country’s trade balance in 2022 sees a surplus of 54.46 billion USD while its trade surplus in 2021 was just 35.33 billion USD.

According to the BPS, Indonesia's total export value reached 291.98 billion USD in 2022 while the total import value stood at only 237.52 billion USD. Its exports of non-oil reached 275.96 billion USD, a year-on-year increase of 25.8%.

By location, West Java province topped the country in terms of export turnover in 2022 with 38.59 billion USD, up 13.22% year-on-year. It was followed by East Kalimantan with 36.46 billion USD, up 12.49% year-on-year, and East Java with 24.75 billion USF, up 8.48%.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's non-oil importers in 2022 include China with 67.16 billion USD (up 34.07%), Japan with 17.08 billion USD (up 8.66%), and Thailand with 10.85 billion USD (up 5.5%).

Indonesia’s non-oil imports from ASEAN and EU countries reached 32.85 billion USD (up 16.67%) and 11.63 billion USD (up 5.9%)./.