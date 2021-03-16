World Thailand surveys locations for land bridge connecting Indian-Pacific Oceans The Government of Thailand is surveying locations in Chumphon and Ranong in the South for engineering, environmental and economic potential of a land bridge connecting the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, according to local media.

World Int’l efforts needed to end Syria crisis: Vietnamese ambassador Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy underlined the importance of confidence-building measures and called on parties involved to engage in constructive dialogue concerning Syria’s conflict, while addressing an UN Security Council (UNSC) videoconference meeting on March 15.

World Over 36 pct of Japanese firms in Malaysia wish to expand operation: JETRO About 36.1 percent of Japanese enterprises doing business in Malaysia intend to further expand their operations in the next one to two years, mainly in the food, precision medical equipment and transportation, according to an annual survey by the Japan External Trade Organization.