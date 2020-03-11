World Thailand’s fruit exports face difficulties amid COVID-19 Thailand’s fruit exporters are hoping that the negative effects of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) will soon be over.

World Cambodia reserves 2 billion USD to fight COVID-19 Cambodia has earmarked 2 billion USD to save the economy in case of the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen said on March 10.

World COVID-19: Singapore criticises irresponsible virus carriers Singaporean authorities on March 10 criticised coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 carriers for socially irresponsible actions that risk spreading the disease.

World Indonesia’s budget deficit forecast to reach 2.2-2.5 pct of GDP Indonesia's state budget deficit is expected to reach 2.2-2.5 percent of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) this year as the new coronavirus-caused acute respiratory disease (COVID-19) has hindered global economic activities, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said.