Indonesia grapples with dengue fever
A worker sprays insecticide to eradicate mosquitoes in a residential area in Bintaro, South Tangerang (Photo: JakartaPost)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia reported 100 dengue fever deaths nationwide from the start of the year to March 9, according to the country’s Ministry of Health.
As many as 32 people were killed and 2,697 others have been hospitalised in East Nusa Tenggara, as dengue fever broke out in 21 out of 22 localities in the province.
Health officials in the province announced that a response team has been established to oversee the disease control.
In January, Sikka, the hardest-hit locality in East Nusa Tenggara with more than 1,100 infected and 13 casualties, has declared an Extraordinary Occurrence (KLB) in relation to the dengue outbreak.
Local authorities recently affirmed that the KLB will be extended until later this month.
Meanwhile, dengue fever has claimed 15 lives in West Java since March 1. West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil called on all residents to get rid of mosquitoes and maintain personal hygiene and healthy lifestyle./.