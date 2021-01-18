World Russia to resume flights to Vietnam, India, Finland, Qatar Russia is set to resume flights to Vietnam, India, Finland, and Qatar on January 27 with several flights per week, the Russian anti-coronavirus crisis center said on January 16.

ASEAN Malaysia promotes free data flow within ASEAN Policies and regulations on free flow of data across the countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) must be realised urgently to further promote digitalisation and its growing participation in the region, according to Malaysia’s national news agency Bernama.

World Cambodia supports border provinces’ quarantine of migrant workers Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has decided to allocate an additional 800 million riel (196,000 USD) and 200 million riel to Oddar Meanchey and Battambang provinces, respectively, to prepare, supply and maintain quarantine accommodations for Cambodian workers returning from Thailand.

World ASEAN leader complements Vietnam’s success in ASEAN Chair Year ASEAN Secretary-General Dato Lim Jock Hoi has lauded Vietnam’s leadership and persistence in leading the ASEAN in building the ASEAN Community, and especially in promoting the grouping’s joint efforts in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.