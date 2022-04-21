Indonesia holds 15 percent of world tuna production
Indonesia has cornered a 15-percent share of tuna, skipjack, and mackerel tuna production globally to emerge as the world's largest producer of the commodities, Antara News reported, citing the Ministry of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP).
The news agency quoted director of marketing at the Directorate General of Marine and Fishery Products Competitiveness, Erwin Dwiyana, as saying on April 19 that Indonesia saw an increase in production of 3.66 percent on average, higher than the world average increase of 3.42 percent.
The Philippines is the second-largest producer with a production share of 7.3 percent, followed by Vietnam at 6.6 percent, and Ecuador 6.1 percent. The largest tuna production in Indonesia is of skipjack tuna and yellowfin tuna.
However, Dwiyana said, even though it is the largest tuna producer, Indonesia has not been able to become the world's largest tuna exporter.
According to statistics of ITC Trademap, Indonesia ranks only sixth in tuna export with a 5.33 percent share of the world market in 2020.
Thailand is the top exporter with a 17.73 percent share, followed by China with 8.45 percent, Spain with 8.2 percent, Ecuador 7.98 percent and Taiwan (China) 5.57 percent./.