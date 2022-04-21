World ‘Spearhead’ sports hoped to help Cambodia reap golds at SEA Games 31 Cambodia may obtain gold medals in some sports including petanque, vovinam, taekwondo and muay at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia Vath Chamroeun underlined.

World Malaysian hurdler eyes gold medal at SEA Games 31 Rayzam Shah Wan Sofian - a 110m hurdler of Malaysia, is cherishing his dream of a gold medal at the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) in Vietnam next month - the final Games in his career.

World RoK firm engages in Vietnamese cyber security SECUI, a company specialising in cyber security of the Republic of Korea (RoK), has taken its first steps in becoming involved in the security field of Vietnam by cooperating with the local leading technology company FPT Corporation.

World Thailand: Half population acquires immunity against SARS-CoV-2 About half the population of Thailand has now acquired immunity against COVID-19 but this remains well short of the government's 80 percent target, according to the country’s Department of Disease Control (DoDC).