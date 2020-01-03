World World’s largest flower spotted in Indonesia The biggest specimen ever of one of the world’s largest flowers have been spotted by Indonesian conservationists, local media reported.

World Thailand, Bangladesh to kick off FTA talks next week Thailand and Bangladesh will kick off talks to establish a free trade agreement (FTA) during their 5th Joint Trade Committee (JTC) meeting next week.

World Thailand: Accident fatalities drop during New Year holiday A total of 373 people died in 3,421 traffic accidents on roads in Thailand during the New Year holiday from December 22, 2019 to January 2, 2020, down 19.4 percent the same period last year.

World Building collapse traps dozens of people in Cambodia Dozens of workers were trapped after a 7-storey building under construction collapsed in the southwestern province of Kep, Cambodia, on January 3 afternoon.