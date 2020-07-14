Indonesia holds potential of 442.4GW in renewable energies
Indonesia holds potential of 442.4GW in renewable energy (Source: antaranews)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has a renewable energy potential of around 442.4 GW, but it has so far utilised just two percent, Executive Director of Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) Fabby Tumiwa said on July 13.
The energy potential includes 207.8GW of solar power, 75GW of hydro-power, 60.6GW of wind power, 32.6GW of bio-energy, 28.5GW of geothermal energy and 17.9GW of marine energy.
Fabby said that the potential has not been optimised due to obstacles related to regulations, policies, institutions, market, competitiveness, infrastructure and technical uncertainty.
According to him, the majority of energy used in Indonesia has been sourced from fossil energy, which is projected to be used in the country until 2050 under the National Energy Policy.
Indonesia set a target of making 200GW of electricity from renewable energies in 2020. However, it is difficult to reach the target as the Government is focusing resources on responding to the COVID-19 pandemic./.