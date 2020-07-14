World Indonesia, Australia roll out worker exchange programme Indonesia will conduct a worker-exchange programme with Australia to boost its human resources, a senior government official announced just days after the Indonesia-Australia Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IA-CEPA) entered into force.

World COVID-19: Philippines re-imposes lockdown of Manila The Philippine authorities on July 13 announced the partial lockdown of the Manila capital again from July 15 or 16 with about 250,000 people as COVID-19 infections surge, just six weeks after quarantine measures were loosened.

World Malaysian PM wins in parliamentary vote Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin on July 13 won in a key parliamentary vote seen as an important barometer of support for the leader.

World Thai swine breeders asked to limit prices The Thai Department of Internal Trade (DIT) Director-General Whichai Pochanakij has asked the Swine Raisers Association of Thailand to limit pig prices to 80 baht (2.56 USD) per kilogram.