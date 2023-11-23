The Aquabike Jetski World Championship 2023 racers tested the race track in a trial at Lake Toba, Samosir Regency, North Sumatra. (Photo: kompas.id)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Aquabike Jetski World Championship 2023 was kicked off at Lake Toba, Indonesia’s North Sumatra on November 22.

As many as 118 competitors from 22 countries are taking part in the games. The event organisers expected that it will attract more than 100,000 foreign and domestic visitors.

State tourism holding company InJourney's Director of Marketing and Tourism Program Maya Watono said the Aquabike Jetski World Championship is the 2nd international water sports event to be held at Lake Toba this year.

Earlier, on February 24-26, InJourney held a world-class water sports event - the F1 Powerboat or Formula 1 Motor Boat Racing (F1H2O).

Indonesia’s Minister of Sports and Youth Dito Ariotedjo emphasised that the tournament demonstrates growing international confidence in Indonesia and will impact the development of aquatic sports in the country.

For his part, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno affirmed that the event is an opportunity to promote the local economy while making Lake Toba and North Sumatra province a global tourism centre./.