World Thailand’s dry spell forecast to linger until 2024 Much of Thailand is experiencing below-average rainfall due to the El Nino phenomenon, which is only likely to intensify in November and could even linger until early 2024, according to the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

World Cambodia launches inter-bank payment system The National Bank of Cambodia (NBC) has formally rolled out the Cambodian Shared Switch (CSS), a chip-and-card inter-bank payment system, following a pilot run since October 2017.

World Lao police continuously seize large amounts of drugs Police of Bokeo province in northern Laos have confiscated more than 7 million amphetamine pills in one of many consecutive drug seizures in the country recently.