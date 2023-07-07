Indonesia hosts ASEAN Women Peace and Security Summit
Indonesian Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga speaks at the event. (Photo: antaranews.com)Jakarta (VNA) – The ASEAN Women Peace and Security (WPS) Summit opened in Yogyakarta province of Indonesia on July 6, under the theme of “High-Level Dialogue to Advance the Implementation of the Regional Action Plan on Women, Peace, and Security”.
In her opening remarks, Indonesian Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Bintang Puspayoga emphasised that women must not be left out of peace and security agendas, as they are strong peace activists and capable negotiators.
Puspayoga observed that conflicts have a profound and often disproportionate and harmful impact on women and girls, and they are more vulnerable to gender-based violence that is worsened by conflict.
To this end, women's participation is very meaningful in the peace process to improve the effectiveness, legitimacy, and sustainability of peace, she said, adding that women have a natural sensitivity that can help build a sense of mutual respect and inclusivity among various groups.
She added that, as the chair of ASEAN in 2023, Indonesia has picked the theme "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth", which symbolises the country's commitment to increasing the significance and relevance of ASEAN in the region as well as on the global stage.
She expressed her hope that the two-day ASEAN WPS summit will help strengthen commitment and collaborative action to fully advance the agenda of women, peace, and security./.