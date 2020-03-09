Indonesia: Hotel occupancy rate strongly drops due to COVID-19
Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s hotel occupancy rate has dropped significantly since the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in China in early January, according to the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association (PHRI).
PHRI Secretary General Maulana Yusran said the rate has fallen below the regular low season average of 50-60 percent to 30-40 percent.
Occupancy rates at several hotels have dropped as low as 20 percent after Indonesia confirmed its first two cases on March 2. Bali, Jakarta, Manado in North Sulawesi and Batam and Bintan on Riau Islands are currently the worst-hit areas.
Since news of COVID-19 broke in January, Indonesia’s travel industry has been dealt a massive blow, with mass cancellations of flight and hotel bookings.
Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Wishnutama Kusubandio clarified on March 5 that authorities would continue to provide tax exemptions for hotels and restaurants as planned, despite postponing incentives to attract foreign arrivals.
According to him, the Indonesian government is striving to stimulate domestic tourism in order to prevent layoffs in hotel and other industries./.
