Indonesia implements bus fares for special groups
Indonesian Transportation Ministry on June 5 announced that students, elderly, and disabled people will be offered a special rate in the earlier free buy-the-service (BTS) programme, or called as "Teman Bus" service, operational in 10 selected cities.
A Teman Bus service fleet.(Photo: antaranews.com)
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Transportation Ministry on June 5 announced that students, elderly, and disabled people will be offered a special rate in the earlier free buy-the-service (BTS) programme, or called as "Teman Bus" service, operational in 10 selected cities.
Director of Road Transport Suharto revealed that the ministry will set tariff changes for the three special groups of the BTS urban transportation service in 10 cities. The three groups are students, the elderly (individuals over 60 years of age), and persons with disabilities.
The 10 cities are Solo, Surabaya, Bandung, Banyumas, Makassar, Banjarmasin, Yogyakarta, Denpasar, Medan, and Palembang.
Suharto said this special tariff will take effect soon and his ministry is finalising the technical regulation that will regulate the special tariff provisions.
The ministry is disseminating information on the special fare so the special groups can register to avail the benefits, he added.
The BTS current fare for the public ranges from 3,600 IDR (0.24 USD) to 6,200 IDR (0.42 USD).
To get the special tariff, students, the elderly, and disabled people can register online or visit the local transportation office to get their electronic money cards activated.
Suharto said that the ministry also hopes that local governments in other cities can provide public transportation subsidies./.
Director of Road Transport Suharto revealed that the ministry will set tariff changes for the three special groups of the BTS urban transportation service in 10 cities. The three groups are students, the elderly (individuals over 60 years of age), and persons with disabilities.
The 10 cities are Solo, Surabaya, Bandung, Banyumas, Makassar, Banjarmasin, Yogyakarta, Denpasar, Medan, and Palembang.
Suharto said this special tariff will take effect soon and his ministry is finalising the technical regulation that will regulate the special tariff provisions.
The ministry is disseminating information on the special fare so the special groups can register to avail the benefits, he added.
The BTS current fare for the public ranges from 3,600 IDR (0.24 USD) to 6,200 IDR (0.42 USD).
To get the special tariff, students, the elderly, and disabled people can register online or visit the local transportation office to get their electronic money cards activated.
Suharto said that the ministry also hopes that local governments in other cities can provide public transportation subsidies./.