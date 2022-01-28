World Thailand aims to declare COVID-19 endemic by year's end Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to declare COVID-19 an endemic disease by the end of 2022, using its own criteria and with or without World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmation.

World Cambodia launches campaign to aid tourism recovery Cambodia launched a campaign titled "Cambodia: Safe and Green Tourism Destination" on January 27 in a bid to recover its pandemic-hit tourism industry, said Cambodian Tourism Minister Thong Khon.

World First group of migrant workers under MoU to enter Thailand on February 1 The Ministry of Labour has revealed that the first group of migrant workers under the MoU on Labor Employment with neighbouring nations will arrive in Thailand on February 1, 2022.

World Philippines witnesses better-than-expected economic recovery The Philippine economy rebounded stronger than expected in 2021 after a relaxation of COVID-19 restriction fueled consumer spending and attracted more people back to work.