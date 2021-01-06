In West Java, Indonesia (Photo: Xinhua)



Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Government on January 6 decided to impose travel restriction from January 11-25, especially on Java and Bali islands amid the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.



Addressing an online meeting chaired by President Joko Widodo, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said the government will closely track the 3M campaign of wearing masks, keeping distance and washing hands as well as launch a nationwide vaccination programme against the virus.



Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin pledged to complete the COVID-19 vaccination programme within 12 months.



Earlier, the vaccination programme for 181 million people was planned to be completed within 15 months.

The first vaccination stage for 1.6 million medical staff is scheduled to be launched on January 13 and completed in January or February. The next stage scheduled for March or April will be for 17.4 million public service staff and 21.5 million senior citizens across the country.



Also on January 6, Indonesia recorded over 8,800 new infection cases, the highest so far, raising the total to 788,402. There were 187 new deaths, bringing the fatalities to 23,296./.