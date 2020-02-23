World Indonesia: Flash flood kills at least eight trekking students At least eight people were killed and dozens others were injured and missing after a flash flood hit a student group who were hiking along a river on Indonesia’s island of Java on February 21.

World Indonesia to raise capacity of geothermal projects to 1GW Indonesia strives to raise combined capacity of geothermal projects to 1 gigawatt (GW) in 2030, according to the country’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (EMR).

World 27th ASEAN – New Zealand Dialogue takes place in Cambodia The 27th ASEAN – New Zealand Dialogue took place on February 20-21 in Cambodia, focusing on commitments to further deepening bilateral strategic partnership in 2020.

World First Vietnamese-born woman runs for RoK’s legislative elections Nguyen Ngoc Cam, aged 44, becomes the first Vietnamese-Korean chosen by the ruling Democratic Party of Korea (DP) to run for the 21st parliamentary elections scheduled for this April.