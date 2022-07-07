ASEAN First meeting of ASEAN, UK senior officials held in London The inaugural ASEAN-UK Senior Officials’ Meeting (AUKSOM) was held in London on July 6, the first official engagement of both sides’ Senior Officials since ASEAN and the UK established full dialogue partnership in August, 2021.

World Indonesia to require booster shot against COVID-19 for tourists The Indonesian government plans to make a booster shot against COVID-19 a requirement for tourists amid the increasing cases of COVID-19 in several regions in the country, spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Health Mohammad Syahril stated.

World Thailand to set up two special panels to tackle economic, energy crises Thai government is planning to create two special committees that come up with ways of tackling economic and energy crises as well as helping to reduce people’s cost of living, the country’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has said.

World Malaysia promotes ASEAN Tourism Strategy Plan Malaysia’s tourism, arts and culture minister Nancy Shukri has expressed her belief that ASEAN has the potential to be a quality tourism destination, especially with the ASEAN Tourism Strategy Plan 2015-2025 in place.