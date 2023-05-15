India n Navy personnel upon their arrival to participate in the 4th edition of India-Indonesia bilateral exercise Samudra Shakti-23, in Batam, Indonesia (Photo: deccanherald.com)

New Delhi (VNA) - The navies of Indonesia and India on May 14 began a six-day maritime exercise in sync with their overall efforts to expand bilateral military engagement.

The Indian Navy has deployed its indigenously built anti-submarine warfare corvette INS Kavaratti, a Dornier maritime patrol aircraft and a Chetak chopper for the Samudra Shakti exercise. Meanwhile, the Indonesian Navy is being represented at the exercise by warship KRI Sultan Iskandar Muda, CN 235 maritime patrol aircraft and AS565 Mbe Panther helicopter.

The Indian force said the exercise is aimed at enhancing interoperability, jointness and mutual cooperation between the navies, adding the harbour phase of the exercise will comprise cross-deck visits, professional interactions and subject matter expert exchanges.



It revealed that during the sea phase, weapon firing, helicopter operations, anti-submarine warfare and air defence exercises and boarding operations are planned.



Samudra Shakti will showcase a high level of interoperability between the two navies and their shared commitment towards peace and stability in the region, it added./.