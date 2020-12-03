World Cambodia: AEON 1 mall allowed to reopen Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has allowed AEON 1 mall in Phnom Penh to reopen on December 2, three days after it was temporarily closed to prevent the COVID-19 community outbreak.

World Cambodian PM appreciates Vietnam’s support in struggle for national liberation Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen on December 2 highlighted the great assistance of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and international friends in the fight against the Pol Pot genocidal regime, towards the victory on January 7, 1979.

World Laos marks 45th National Day with grand ceremony A grand ceremony was held in Vientiane on December 2 to celebrate the 45th National Day of Laos and the 100th birthday of President Kaysone Phomvihane.

World Singapore becomes world’s first approving lab-grown chicken Singapore has given US start-up Eat Just the green-light to sell its lab-grown chicken meat, in what the firm says is the world’s first regulatory approval for so-called clean meat that does not come from slaughtered animals.