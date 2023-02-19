Indonesia, int’l partners launch Just Energy Transition Partnership secretariat
The Indonesian government and member countries of the International Partners Group (IPG) has launched the Secretariat for the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).
The Indonesian government and member countries of the International Partners Group (IPG) launch the Secretariat for the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP) in Jakarta on February 16, 2023.(Photo: ANTARA)Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian government and member countries of the International Partners Group (IPG) has launched the Secretariat for the Just Energy Transition Partnership (JETP).
In a press release issued in Jakarta on February 17, the US embassy in Indonesia said the secretariat, established at the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and supported by the Asian Development Bank, will serve as a coordinator for internal and external stakeholders on JETP.
The secretariat will also play an important planning and project development function for the JETP, the agency noted.
At the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali in November 2022, Indonesia and member countries of IPG, including the US, Japan, Canada, Denmark, the European Union, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, and the UK, reached a consensus on JETP in support of ambitious new targets for Indonesia’s energy sector transition.
To achieve those targets, an initial 20-billion-USD in public and private financing will be mobilised over a three-to-five-year period and deployed through the coordination of the JETP Secretariat.
Deputy Minister for Infrastructure and Transportation at the Indonesian Coordinating Ministry of Maritime and Investment Affairs Rachmat Kaimuddin said the setup of the JETP Secretariat is a critical milestone, adding that the secretariat will manage the day-to-day implementation of Indonesia’s energy transition to low carbon that is sustainable, just, and supportive of Indonesia’s economic growth.
The secretariat will support the Indonesian government in achieving the JETP objectives, including developing a comprehensive investment and policy plan in the next six months that reflects targeted greenhouse gas emissions reductions and support for affected communities, he stressed./.