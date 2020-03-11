World Indonesia, Netherlands sign cooperation deals worth 1 billion USD Indonesia and the Netherlands have signed a number of cooperation agreements worth 1 billion USD in total during the visit of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to the Southeast Asian country.

World Malaysia’s new administration prioritises fighting corruption Malaysia’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on March 11 that fighting corruption will be the top priority for all members of the new administration.

World Malaysian government reviews economic stimulus package The Malaysian government has agreed to review the economic stimulus package was launched by the previous government in late February.