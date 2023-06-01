World Cambodia ready to host 12th ASEAN Para Games Cambodia has completed preparations for the 12th ASEAN Para Games at seven locations in Phnom Penh capital.

World World Bank approves 176-million-USD fisheries project in Philippines The World Bank (WB) on May 31 approved a 176-million-USD loan to fund a fisheries project that aims to improve fisheries management, enhance the value of fisheries production, and raise incomes for coastal communities in the Philippines.

World Myanmar extends COVID-19 restrictions until end of June Myanmar’s Central Committee on Prevention, Control and Treatment of COVID-19 on May 30 announced that the country will extend COVID-19 preventive measures until June 30.

World Indonesia sees 32 billion USD investment in EV battery chain Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan on May 30 revealed that the country can receive an estimated 31.9 billion USD in investments for project tied to battery supply chain by 2026.