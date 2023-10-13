Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian General Department of Immigration announced that the government has approved new regulations on granting education visas which aims to create favourable conditions for foreigners who want to study in this Southeast Asian country.

Director of Immigration Residence Permit Heru Tjondro said the new rules intend to promote Indonesia as a higher education destination.

According to Tjondro, the latest visa regulations make it easier for prospective foreign citizens who want to study in Indonesia because they no longer need to attach a recommendation from relevant ministries, but simply proof of student acceptance from an educational institution.

He went on the say that there are several types of visas for students of bachelor’s degree, master’s degree, and doctoral degree.

Education visas are also applied to support and create the best conditions for foreign experts who want to contribute and promote Indonesia's education industry, he said./.