World Embassy keeps close watch on situation in northern Mozambique: ambassador The Vietnamese Embassy in Mozambique has always kept a close watch on the situation relating to terrorist attacks in northern Mozambique, and given advice to Vietnamese citizens in the affected areas.

World German historian: My Lai massacre a terrible war crime The My Lai massacre was a terrible war crime in its dimensions but it was not an isolated incident, German historian Bernd Greiner from Hamburg was quoted as saying by the German-based public-broadcasting radio station Deutschlandfunk.

World Indonesian police seize explosives related to church attack on Sulawesi island Indonesian police on March 29 found explosives in a raid outside Jakarta related to a cathedral attack one day earlier on Sulawesi island, Kompas TV channel reported.