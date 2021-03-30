Indonesia, Japan boost defence cooperation
Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto (Photo: https://www.thejakartapost.com/)
Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto held talks with his Japanese counterpart Nobuo Kishi in Tokyo on March 28, during which they exchanged their views on regional security and defence cooperation.
The two ministers reaffirmed efforts to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.
Prabowo said Indonesia supports the use of diplomacy and dialogue in resolving disputes between countries, and upholding the rule of law in dealing with disputes.
The two ministers agreed to organise a dialogue between the two militaries to continue consultation on defence cooperation, including development of defence equipment and technology.
They also discussed a plan to hold joint exercises of Japanese and Indonesian forces, and agreed to further expand cooperation in dealing with disasters, including responding to the COVID-19 pandemic./.