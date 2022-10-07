World Four killed, 72,000 households affected by floods in Thailand Four people have been killed, two others injured and more than 72,000 households affected by flooding in 30 provinces of Thailand since September 28, according to the country’s Department of Public Disaster Prevention and Mitigation.

World Singapore and Cuba reaffirm ties The prime ministers of Cuba and Singapore have reaffirmed their long-term relationship as the two countries mark 25 years of diplomatic ties.

World Indonesia considers imposing excise tax on sweetened beverages The Indonesian government has considered realising its plan to impose an excise tax on all packaged sweetened beverages.

World Malaysia: new policy aims to maintain investment growth The Indonesian International Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) has launched a new investment policy (NIP) to maintain sustainable economic growth.