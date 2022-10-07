Indonesia, Japan cooperate in pharmaceutical sector
At the signing ceremony (Photo: Antara)Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian Association of Pharmaceutical Companies (GPFI) signed a letter of intent (LoI) with the Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association of Japan (FPMAJ) in Osaka on October 6 for cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector.
GPFI F Chairman Tirto Kusnadi signed the LoI with FPMAJ Director General Toshihiko Miyajima during the Indonesia-Japan pharmaceutical and medical device business forum in the presence of Indonesian Ambassador to Japan and Micronesia Federation Heri Akhmadi and Osaka-based Indonesian Consul General Dina Sutikno.
One of the objectives of signing the LoI at the business forum is to support one of the grand themes of Indonesia's G20 Presidency--strengthening global health architecture.
Indonesian pharmaceutical and medical device industry is one of the potential sectors, with a positive growth of 2.1% in the second quarter of this year.
To that end, the Indonesian government declared pharmaceutical and medical device industry as one of the country's seven priority sectors in the strategy of Making Indonesia 4.0.
As such, various incentives and easy regulations will be offered in the Indonesian pharmaceutical and medical device sector./.