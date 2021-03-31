Indonesia, Japan foster cooperative ties in multiple spheres
The diplomatic and defence strategic dialogue bewteen Indonesia and Japan in Tokyo on March 30 (Photo: AFP/VNA)Tokyo (VNA) – Indonesia and Japan held a diplomatic and defence strategic dialogue in Tokyo on March 30, agreeing to foster cooperation in various fields.
The event saw the presence of Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi, along with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.
The two sides noted that the “Free and Open Indo-Pacific” (FOIP) Vision of Japan and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) share many similarities, pledging to enhance cooperation to promote the countries’ strategic partnership.
With regard to bilateral ties, they hailed the signing of the agreement on the transfer of defence equipment and technology while agreeing to strengthen maritime cooperation such as in offshore exploitation, patrol and law enforcement at sea, humanitarian aid, and search and rescue.
Japan pledged to provide 50 billion JPY (about 453 million USD) worth of official development assistance in natural disaster prevention and control for Indonesia.
They also agreed to reinforce ties related to the Celebes Sea and in economic security.
During the dialogue, the Indonesian and Japanese officials voiced serious concerns over unilateral moves changing the status quo at sea by force, and affirmed the importance of maintaining free and open navigation based on the rules of law and respect for international law, including the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
They shared the view on the importance of complying with the UN Security Council’s resolutions towards complete, verifiable, and irreversible denuclearisation of the nuclear and missile programme of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.
Both sides also agreed to keep close cooperation and exchanged viewpoints on the Middle Eastern situation.
In addition, they agreed to promote Japan-ASEAN relations on the AOIP basis, especially in 2023, when the Japan-ASEAN friendship and cooperation will turn 50 and Indonesia will serve as Chair of the bloc.
The Japanese officials showed their country’s support for ASEAN’s centrality and unity, wishing to intensify links with member nations of the bloc./.