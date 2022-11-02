Illustrative image. (Photo: conserve-energy-future.com)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Arifin Tasrif said on November 2 that Japan's Inpex Corporation is looking for investment opportunities to develop geothermal projects in the Southeast Asian country.



This is good news for Indonesia in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy, he said, adding that the Japanese energy company with good capital and technology will support the nation to accelerate the energy diversification process.



According to Arifin, the Indonesian government is committed to encouraging the use of renewable energy sources in all sectors, causing agencies in the government apparatus to make more efforts to find optimal solutions to diversify energy sources, with priority given to renewable energy.



Meanwhile, Director General of the Directorate General of New, Renewable Energy and Energy Conservation of the Indonesian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (EMDM), Dadan Kusdiana, said to promote cooperation with the Japanese energy company, the ministry is expected to hold a meeting with the Inpex Corporation in December to discuss the details of the cooperation plan.



In the context of increasingly exhausted fossil energy sources and political instability in the region and the world, a plan to diversify energy sources is necessary and reasonable, he said./.