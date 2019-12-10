World K-Research revises down Thailand’s GDP growth to 2.5 percent The Kasikorn Research Centre (K-Research) has revised down Thailand’s economic growth this year to 2.5 percent from the initial projection of 2.8 percent and projected the next year’s growth at 2.7 percent.

ASEAN ASEAN’s culture promoted in Mexico The ASEAN Committee in Mexico City (ACMC) has hosted a bazaar to promote culture of the bloc’s member countries in Mexico.

World Thailand plans to upgrade airports nationwide The Department of Airports (DoA) of Thailand is planning to spend 5.8 billion baht (191 million USD) upgrading airports across the country next year.

World Indonesia may fall short of foreign tourist target in 2019 The number of foreign tourist arrivals to Indonesia in 2019 may fall short of the government’s target of 18 million after attracting only 13.62 million in January - October.