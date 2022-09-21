World Special court to make final ruling on Pol Pot regime’s former leader The Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) will rule on the final appeal motion in Case 002/02 concerning Khieu Samphan, one of the senior leaders of the Pol Pot genocidal regime, in connection with crimes against humanity, genocide and grave breaches of the 1949 Geneva Convention.

World Malaysian economy on solid track: minister Malaysian Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department of Economy Mustapa Mohamed affirmed the Malaysian economy is on a solid track, supported by resilient economic foundations, pragmatic policies and diversified economic structures.

World First ASEAN-EU Cultural Festival underway The first edition of the ASEAN-EU Cultural Festival is being held both offline and online in Jakarta, Bangkok and Phnom Penh from September 19 – 25 to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the ASEAN-EU relations.