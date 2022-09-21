Indonesia joins global vaccine network
The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) opens a global vaccine network for Indonesia's pharmacy industry in Indonesia, the Health Ministry's Secretary General Kunta Wibawa Dasa Nugraha said on September 20.
A woman gets vaccinated against COVID-19 in Jakarta, Indonesia. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
CEPI has chosen PT Bio Farma (Persero) to participate in its manufacturing network as part of a future response to an emerging infectious disease outbreak, he said.
CEPI is an international coalition that comprises governments, academicians, philanthropists, and private institutions, with the vision of creating a world free from the threat of epidemics and pandemics. CEPI aims to expedite the development of vaccine and other biological response against the threat of epidemic and pandemic, so that it can be affordable to everyone in need.
Bio Farma, as Indonesian government-owned pharmaceutical company, got the opportunity to play an important role within the global vaccine network under the CEPI mechanism, he noted.
In addition, Pharmacy and Health Device Director General at the Health Ministry Rizka Andalucia was selected to be a member of CEPI's investor board for the 2022-2025 period.
Collaboration with CEPI will open better access for Indonesia to obtain information on the development of vaccine, latest clinical trial, and training for clinical and laboratory trial, he stressed./.