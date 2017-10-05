Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi (Source: antaranews.com)

– Indonesia is seeking to enhance bilateral cooperation with Jordan in several fields such as trade, strategic industry and counter-terrorism.Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi expressed the wish at a meeting on October 4 with her Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi during her visit to Jordan, the Antara news agency reported.According to Marsudi, Indonesia and Jordan have strategic geographical locations that allow them to serve as the gate to ASEAN and Middle Eastern Market.She suggested the two countries provide wider access to prime products of each country, including oil palm, tyres, electronic devices and salt, and diversify products to intensify trade ties.The Indonesian minister also proposed to Jordanian Government a negotiation on a bilateral Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) to help reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers.She invited Jordanian enterprises to several forums to be held in Indonesia this year such as the Indonesia-Middle East Annual Gathering on Economy (IMAGE), the Trade Expo of Indonesia (TEI) and the regional economic forum.In countering terrorism, both ministers called on joint efforts to combat terrorism and radicalism. Marsudi emphasised that an MoU between two countries on the cooperation in this field should be discussed soon.-VNA