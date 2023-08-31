Indonesia jumps 10 places in world competitiveness ranking hinh anh 1Indonesian President Joko Widodo. (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia has climbed 10 places in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking, from the 44th to the 34th, the highest rise in the world, President Joko Widodo told a conference on August 31.

The President noted that Indonesia's competitiveness is reflected in its achievements in high-quality infrastructure, as well as business and government efficiency.

Its economic performance also increased from the 42nd to the 29th place in ranking, he said, considering this a positive assessment from the international community for the national economy.

Indonesia's inflation in July was controlled at 3.08%, which, the leader said, helps spur economic growth./.
VNA