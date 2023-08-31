Indonesia jumps 10 places in world competitiveness ranking
Indonesia has climbed 10 places in the IMD World Competitiveness Ranking, from the 44th to the 34th, the highest rise in the world, President Joko Widodo told a conference on August 31.
The President noted that Indonesia's competitiveness is reflected in its achievements in high-quality infrastructure, as well as business and government efficiency.
Its economic performance also increased from the 42nd to the 29th place in ranking, he said, considering this a positive assessment from the international community for the national economy.
Indonesia's inflation in July was controlled at 3.08%, which, the leader said, helps spur economic growth./.