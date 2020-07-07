World Cambodian firms to offer COVID-19 insurance to foreign tourists The Cambodian Ministry of Economy and Finance and Ministry of Health have collaborated with local insurance companies to issue the 50,000 insurance certificate required for foreign travellers, according to the Khmer Times.

World Cambodia: Council of Ministers approves draft law on state assets The Office of the Council of Ministers of Cambodia has approved the draft law on control, use and management of the state assets during a closed-door Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Hun Sen, according to Khmer Times.

World Philippines raises alert level for Bulusan volcano The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on July 6 raised the alert level for Bulusan volcano to 1, saying the volcano located in the southeast of Manila "is currently in an abnormal condition."

World Indonesians remain pessimistic about economy Bank Indonesia (BI) on July 6 warned that though consumer confidence improved in June, but basically, people remain pessimistic about the country’s economy.