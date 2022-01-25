Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said the ministry is approaching the Japanese government to establish a Indonesian Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno said the ministry is approaching the Japanese government to establish a travel bubble between the two countries destined for Bali.

The travel bubble arrangement is open to fully-vaccinated and insured visitors and hoped to help boost tourism and other parts of the economy in the popular resort island, Sandiaga said on January 24.

Japan has sent a delegation to Bali recently, the minister stated, adding that the Japanese delegates, during their visit to Indonesia, observed the preparedness of airport management and tourist attractions in welcoming international visitors.

Addressing a weekly press conference, he said the delegates have met with Bali authorities to discuss the travel bubble possibility.

Japan is a strategic tourist market. Before COVID-19 broke out, Indonesia welcomed 500,000 Japanese tourists annually./.

VNA