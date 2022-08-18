Illustrative image. (Photo: tempo.co)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s Ministry of Finance and Bank Indonesia (BI) have launched seven new banknotes to mark the country’s 77th independence anniversary (August 17).



The new notes are 100,000 rupiah, 50,000 rupiah, 20,000 rupiah, 10,000 rupiah, 5,000 rupiah, 2,000 rupiah, and 1,000 rupiah. All rupiah notes that have been previously issued remain valid for payment.



According to Erwin Haryono, head of the Communication Department of BI, the new 2022 banknotes still maintain the main image of national heroes, as well as Indonesian cultural themes such as images of dance, natural scenery, and flora on the back similar to that in the 2016 issuance. There are two notable changes in the new banknotes, namely a sharper colour design and a more reliable safety element.



The innovations ensure that genuine rupiah banknotes are easier to identify, more convenient and safer to use and more difficult to counterfeit, thus improving the quality and reliability of rupiah banknotes as a source of pride and symbol of sovereignty in the Republic of Indonesia, she said./.