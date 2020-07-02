World Indonesia to cut diesel subsidy by half next year The House of Representatives of Indonesia has approved the Government’s plan to cut diesel subsidy by 50 percent to 500 RP (0.35 USD) per litre next year, on the back of expectations that crude oil prices will remain low in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASEAN Thailand: COVID-19 may cost tourism sector 47 billion USD Thailand’s tourism sector would lose 47 billion USD due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

World Regional small firms prioritising investment in technology Investment in technology is the top investment priority for small enterprises in Southeast Asia this year, according to a survey.

ASEAN Cambodia’s rice exports rise in first half Cambodia earned over 264 million USD from exporting 397,660 tonnes of rice in the first half of 2020, up 41 percent against the same period in 2019, according to the Cambodia Rice Federation (CRF).