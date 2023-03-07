Indonesia looks to boost export of horticultural products
Mangosteen is one of Indonesia’s top fruit exports (Photo: Internet)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia’s Minister of Trade Zulkifli Hasan said on March 7 that the Government will provide support for entrepreneurs as part of efforts to increase the country’s horticultural exports.
Hasan said lifting export barriers will benefit the economy and wider horticultural industry.
“The Government, entrepreneurs, and people are one unity. If our farmers and entrepreneurs are successful, exports will increase, and it will be the success of the trade ministry as well”, he said.
Assistance must be provided for exporters to help them overcome barriers in destination countries, through mechanisms such as trade agreements, he added.
The Indonesian trade ministry will push for cooperation agreements to increase horticultural exports, including the one with the EU through the acceleration and completion of the Indonesia–European Union Comprehensive Partnership Agreement (IEU CEPA).
“It is hoped that this trade negotiation will be completed in August. Once it is agreed, entrepreneurs will not have to pay import duties for horticultural products to the European Union,” Hasan said./.