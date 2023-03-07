World Indonesia, Japan enhance cooperation, investment Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi and his Japanese counterpart Hayashi Yoshimasa discussed strengthening cooperation and investment between the two countries within the framework of the 8th Indonesia-Japan Ministerial Level Strategic Dialogue on March 6 in Tokyo.

World Thailand’s headline inflation drops to 13-month low Thailand's headline inflation rose by 3.79% in February, the lowest in the past 13 months, thanks to easing energy and food prices, according to data from the Ministry of Commerce.

World More foreign investors keen on Cambodia Financial and private sector experts said that the recent removal of Cambodia from the “money laundering grey list” of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is an absolute necessity for Cambodia’s financial sector, adding it may bring added benefits with it as it can give more confidence to investors and thereby attract more foreign investment to the country.

ASEAN ASEAN develops post-2025 vision ASEAN is developing its post-2025 vision to set a clear new agenda for better economic integration and adaptation to technological advances, geopolitical shifts, and economic transformations that are changing the current global landscape.