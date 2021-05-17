Illustrative image (Photo: Reuters)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s oil and gas group Pertamina is considering the adjustment of its strategy to carry out several projects to ease reliance on imported liquefied petroleum gas by 2027.



Pertamina Director Nicke Widyawati said on May 17 said the group is optimistic about ending LPG import by 2027 with a coal gasification scheme to produce dimethyl ether. Indonesia is now facing budget deficit due to high energy import.



In April 2019, Pertamina stopped importing diesel and reduced gas import.



Nicke said in order to ensure the sustainability of existing business sectors and deal with environment problems from coal gasification, Pertamina is using carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technology to reduce carbon emission and restore its wells to increase national oil and gas reserve./.