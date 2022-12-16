Workers carry out loading and unloading activities at Pelindo Port II, Tanjung Priok, Jakarta, on November 15. (Photo: Antara)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia's trade balance recorded the 31st consecutive month surplus, reaching 5.16 billion USD as of November 30, reported the Statistics Indonesia on December 16.



In the past 11 months, Indonesia experienced a trade surplus of 50.59 billion USD, higher from 34.3 billion USD reached in the same period last year.



Head of the Fiscal Policy Board of the Finance Ministry Febrio Kacaribu said Indonesia's exports continued positive performance in November to reach 24.12 billion USD, up 5.58 percent year-on-year and 28.16 percent year-to-date.



Non-oil/non-gas exports reached 22.99 billion USD in November, up 6.88 percent annually but down 1.94 percent month on month.



He added that Non-oil/non-gas exports contributed the most, reaching 253.61 billion USD, up 28.04% year-to-date.



On a sectoral basis, 74.15 percent of the exports in the January–November period were contributed by the mining industry, followed by the manufacturing industry (18.59%) and the fishery industry (12.44%)./.