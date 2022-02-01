World Philippines sees over 18,630 new COVID-19 cases The Philippines reported 18,638 new COVID-19 cases on January 28, raising the national tally to more than 3.51 million, according to the country’s Department of Health.

World Malaysia flood-caused losses estimated at nearly 1.5 billion USD Floods that had devastated much of Malaysia in recent weeks have caused an estimated 6.1 billion ringgit (1.46 billion USD) in damage, a report by the country's government said on January 28.