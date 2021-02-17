Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines report new COVID-19 cases
Over the past 24 hours, Indonesia recorded 9,687 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national count to 1,243,646.
Over the past 24 hours, Indonesia recorded 9,687 new COVID-19 cases, raising the national count to 1,243,646.
The Health Ministry said on February 17 that the country recorded 192 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 33,788.
In 24 hours, West Java saw the highest number of confirmed cases with 4,124, followed by Jakarta, 1,445; Central Java, 869; East Java, 580; and East Kalimantan, 452.
On February 17, Indonesia began the second phase of a free vaccination programme against COVID-19.
President Joko Widodo said the country targets to vaccinate at least 38.5 million people in the second phase, including teachers, market traders, public servants, military and police personnel, journalists, athletes, religious figures, and workers in hospitals, transportation offices and tourism industry.
Indonesia officially launched the first phase of a massive vaccination programme against COVID-19 in mid-January.
Meanwhile, the Health Ministry of Malaysia reported 2,998 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,991 in the community, over the past 24 hours.
The country has to date logged 272,163 COVID-19 cases.
Also on the day, the Health Ministry of the Philippines documented 1,184 new COVID-19 cases and 53 deaths. The total numbers of COVID-19 cases and death toll are 553,424 and 11,577, respectively./.
