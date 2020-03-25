World Financial Times praises Vietnam’s COVID-19 offensive model Financial Times on March 24 ran an article praising Vietnam’s efforts in containing the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, saying the country has proved itself as a model in the work with limited resources but determined leadership.

World Cambodia strives to cope with COVID-19 Ministries and sectors of Cambodia are ramping up efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic as the number of infection cases in the country had reached 87 as of March 23 evening.

World Singapore’s core inflation turns negative in February Singapore’s core inflation fell sharply to -0.1 percent in February, from 0.3 percent in January, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI) said on March 23.