World Thailand restricts plastic waste import The Thai Government said on February 21 that Thailand will restrict plastic waste imports and will ban scrap shipments starting in 2025.

World Indonesia, China enhance trade, investment ties Indonesia and China have discussed the importance of strengthening trade and investment ties in the context that they are celebrating the 10th founding anniversary of comprehensive strategic partnership.

World ASEAN, Japan look towards safe, prosperous society The ASEAN-Japan vision for the next 50 years is to develop a safe, prosperous and free society through fair and mutually beneficial economic co-creation based on the trust that has been built over the past 50 years, heard a conference in Jakarta on February 22.