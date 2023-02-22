Indonesia, Malaysia step up transportation cooperation
Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi on February 21 said that he had discussed with his Malaysian counterpart Loke Siew Fook on measures to strengthen bilateral partnership in the field of transportation between the two nations.
Illustrative image (Photo: https://en.tempo.co/)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Minister of Transportation Budi Karya Sumadi on February 21 said that he had discussed with his Malaysian counterpart Loke Siew Fook on measures to strengthen bilateral partnership in the field of transportation between the two nations.
The two countries are committed to increasing cooperation in the field of transportation in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, he said.
The two ministers discussed initiatives to open Dumai, Riau - Malacca ferry services in Malaysia using Roll-on Roll-off “Roro” ships.
In October 2022, representatives of the two ministries visited Sri Junjungan Port in Dumai and Tanjung Bruas Port in Malacca. The two ports are still in the process of developing infrastructure facilities, which will be put into operation in 2026.
The two countries have the same commitment, namely how the follow-up to the Dumai - Malacca “roro” service plan can be realised soon to support the connectivity of the IMT - GT sub-region (Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand - Growth Triangle), Budi Karya said.
In the maritime sector, the Indonesian minister expressed his gratitude for the support shown by Malaysia to Indonesia's nomination as a member of the board of the World Maritime Organisation (IMO), saying that his country will also provide counter support to Malaysia which is also running for membership of the IMO board./.