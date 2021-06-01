Illustrative image (Photo: Xinhua)

Jakarta (VNA) – The Indonesian Health Ministry said on May 31 that foreigners from India, Pakistan and the Philippines must undergo compulsory 14-day quarantine in designated hotels.

Meanwhile, those from other countries will be put under quarantine for five days.

Wiku Adisasmito, spokesman for Indonesia's Covid-19 Handling Task Force, said the Government may extend the quarantine period for people arriving from Malaysia to 14 days from 5 days.

The same day, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte decided to extend part of restriction measures in Manila capital and neighbouring provinces till mid-June to curb the pandemic.

He also ordered extending the ban of entry for tourists coming from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman and the United Arab Emirates or those who used to travel there in the past 14 days till June 15.

Meanwhile in Malaysia, its Cabinet members will give their three-month pay to the fight against the pandemic, which will go to the Crisis Trust Fund for COVID-19-related expenditure./.