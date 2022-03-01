Indonesia may serve as mediator for Russia, Ukraine: scholars
Indonesian scholars believe that as Indonesia holds the G20 presidency in 2022, the government may serve as an intermediary between Russia and Ukraine.
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov (second from left) arrived in Belarus to attend a negotiation with Russia on February 28 (Photo: AFP/VNA)
Teuku Rezasyah, International Relations expert at Padjadjaran University, assessed that there were several factors supporting Indonesia as a peace mediator between Russia and Ukraine.
He said that Indonesia has a neutral policy and prioritises dialogue in the context of international law, and the country has high credibility and a rising important role to play in maintaining world order and peace.
The scholar stated that solutions to crises proposed by Indonesia usually earns high consensus by the Non-Aligned Movement, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and peace-loving countries.
Similarly, international observer of Syarif Hidayatullah State Islamic University Achmad Ubaedillah said that Indonesia has an opportunity and responsibility to become a mediator between Russia and Ukraine. He suggested the Indonesian government take the initiative to offer and approach Russia and Ukraine.
Meanwhile, Professor of International Law at the University of Indonesia (UI) Hikmahanto Juwana remarked that Indonesia may not be an ideal host for negotiations.
Europe is prioritised given suitable distance for both Russia and Ukraine, he explained, adding that the Indonesian government could be a mediator if peace negotiations between the two countries faced a dead end./.