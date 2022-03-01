World Malaysia to grow 6 percent in 2022: MIDF Research The Malaysian Industrial Development Finance Berhad (MIDF) Research has foreseen the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 6 percent in 2022 from 3.1 percent in 2021, mainly driven by the economy’s further reopening, including a lift of ban on international travels.

World Philippines posts lowest number of COVID-19 cases in two months The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 951 new COVID-19 infections on February 28, the lowest since December 29 last year, bringing the nation’s total caseload to 3,661,997.

World Indonesia to produce mRNA COVID-19 vaccines Indonesia’s State-run pharmaceutical firm PT Bio Farma will be producing COVID-19 vaccine using the mRNA technology after the Southeast Asian country has been appointed by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as one of the beneficiaries of the vaccine technology transfer.