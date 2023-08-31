Indonesia, Mexico hold 8th consultation forum
Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia and Mexico reached a series of cooperation agreements at their recent 8th bilateral consultation forum.
At the August 29 event, the sides agreed to enhance joint works in various fields, including trade, investment, people-to-people exchange, education, and tourism.
Both welcomed the establishment of three cooperative programmes – a collaboration related to Halal products between the Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Mexican Secretariat of Agriculture and Local Development, as well as those between the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin) and the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology (COMCE) and between Kadin and the US-Mexico Chamber of Commerce (USMCOC).
Mexico affirmed support for Indonesia's role as the chair of ASEAN and MIKTA Chair in 2023, following its successful tenure as the G20 Chair last year. MIKTA is an informal consultation and coordination platform among Mexico, Indonesia, Republic of Korea, Türkiye, and Australia.
According to the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mexico currently ranks as the Southeast Asian nation’s 5th largest trading partner, the 2nd largest export market, and the 2nd largest trade surplus contributor in the Americas. Both countries are members of G20 and MIKTA, sharing common interests as developing nations./.
