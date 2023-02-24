ChatGPT is a generative AI capable of examining large amounts of data to generate answers to various questions through prompt commands.(Photo:en.tempo.co)

Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesian Ministry of Communication and Informatics (Kominfo) is monitoring the ChatGPT service developed by OpenAI, a United States-based artificial intelligence (AI) research company, which operates in the country, Antara news agency reported.



ChatGPT is a generative AI capable of examining large amounts of data to generate answers to various questions through prompt commands.



Kominfo director general for applications and informatic Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan said on February 23 that his agency will see whether ChatGPT has entered the Indonesian market or not.



If they target the Indonesian market, the agency will ask them to register for the electronic system operator (PSE) license, he said.



If ChatGPT falls into the six PSE categories, it is mandatory to register in line with the government’s regulation relating to the implementation of electronic systems and transactions and the Kominfor Ministers’regulation concerning private PSE.



In early February, OpenAI announced the paid version of ChatGPT dubbed ChatGPT Plus with the subscription package being offered at 20 USD per month./.