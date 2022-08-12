Indonesia moves to promote renewable energy development
The Directorate General of Customs and Excise (DJBC) under Indonesia’s Finance Ministry is planning to provide incentives for new and renewable energy production companies.
Jakarta (VNA) –
DJBC Director Untung Basuki said authorities are reviewing types of incentives that will be given to new and renewable energy producers. The incentives will be applied to all types of energy, from geothermal power, hydro power, marine thermal power, solar power to wind power.
The top target is to promote the exploitation and use of green and environmentally friendly energy sources, he noted, but the incentives will only be given to the firms that cooperate with certain ministries/agencies, including the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources.
By providing incentives, the government hopes that the number of companies producing clean energy will increase so that the target of reducing carbon emissions in Indonesia can be achieved more quickly, the official said./.