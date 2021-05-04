World Thailand considers new relief packages amid third COVID-19 wave Thailand’s government is considering new relief packages for both individuals and businesses as a part of a new economic stimulus package, against the backdrop of local third wave of COVID-19 outbreak.

World ASEAN+3 expects economic recovery with help of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts Asian economies, hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, are expected to recover this year with the help of COVID-19 vaccine rollouts, but still warned of downside risks stemming from the emergence of new mutations and differences in vaccination rates among nations, according to a joint statement.

World COVID-19 complicated in Southeast Asian nations Laos on March 3 added 33 new COVID-19 cases in six out of 18 cities and provinces in the past 24 hours, marking a three-fold decrease from a day earlier, reported its Health Ministry.