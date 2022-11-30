World Thailand: Bus accident kills three, injures dozens A bus accident has killed at least three people and injured more than 40 others in Thailand's northern province of Tak, local media reported on November 30.

World Indonesia reduces 28.5% of plastic waste to sea in 2021 Indonesia succeeded in reducing the amount of plastic waste flowing into the sea by 28.5% in 2021, and it is striving to realise the target of a 70% reduction by 2025, according to the country's Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK).

World Australian expert highlights significance of NA leader’s visit The official visit to Australia by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue has a significant meaning to the relations of the two countries, according to Prof. Carl Thayer from the University of New South Wales (UNSW).

World Thailand promotes investment in electric vehicle production More and more foreign investors are interested in the possibility of investing in the production of electric vehicles (EVs) in Thailand thanks to measures to attract investment, encourage the use of EVs as well as an increase in local demand for the products.