Indonesia, Netherlands sign cooperation deals worth 1 billion USD
Indonesia and the Netherlands have signed a number of cooperation agreements worth 1 billion USD in total during the visit of Dutch King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima to the Southeast Asian country.
At the signing ceremony (Photo: Twitter)
According to Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, the deals cover the building of fuel storage tankers for Royal Vopak at the Tanjung Priok Port in Jakarta, the development of Dutch dairy company FrieslandCampina’s milk factory, and Shell’s investment in the oil and gas exploration and exploitation.
Indonesia and the Netherlands also signed letters of intent (LoI) for cooperation in women empowerment, water management, health expert training, climate change adaptation, waste management and transportation, she said.
The two countries signed a LoI for collaboration on infectious disease control between the Netherland’s Erasmus University Medical Center and Indonesia’s Sulianti Saroso Infectious Diseases Hospital, she added.
She revealed that on the sidelines of the Dutch King and Queen’s visit to Indonesia from March 10-13, representatives of about 185 businesses from the Netherlands will seek business cooperation opportunities with local partners./.
