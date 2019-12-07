Indonesia: New law warned to affect anti-corruption activities
An Indonesian anti-corruption investigator said that a new law governing the country’s anti-graft agency could unleash a spike in corruption in Southeast Asia’s biggest economy.
In September, Indonesia’s parliament approved changes to a law overseeing the Corruption Eradication Commission, one of the country’s most respected agencies.
Under the new law, the agency, known by its Indonesian initials KPK, will be overseen by an Oversight Council, handpicked by President Joko Widodo, and investigators will lose their right to wiretap suspects without a warrant.
“The trend of corruption will increase,” Novel Baswedan said in an interview with Reuters, arguing the new law increased the potential for leaks over investigations.
Nonetheless, Baswedan said he still hoped Widodo would issue a regulation to restore the KPK’s powers, something which Widodo appeared to rule out last month.
Since its establishment in 2002, the KPK has operated independently with legislative and law enforcement and judicial sectors of Indonesia./.
